Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction

Spanish and foreign residents of Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province, have come together to try to stop the Andalusian regional government from going ahead with a planned recycling complex and landfill site.

SUR has reported that Vélez-Málaga-based Altos de Canillas S.L. had proposed a project to create a large recycling complex for the collection and recycling of non-hazardous waste in the area known as Lomilleja de Mingana, Cardal and Loma Cuchiche, in Canillas de Aceituno. The initiative has been drafted by the architect Francisco Javier Blanco and was presented to the Junta de Andalucía in 2019. It proposes a private investment of 2.2 million euros.

The Junta de Andalucía published an agreement on 7 November this year which opens a period of public information on the project, as part of the procedure for granting the corresponding authorisation for works and construction, inviting interested parties to present objections to the project.

Residents claim, however, that the facility would cause large-scale destruction to the natural countryside and will have a devastating and long-term impact on their community, the environment and the wildlife.

They have formed a group called ‘Proteja Canillas de Aceituno’ (protect Canillas de Aceituno) and have created a website and social media pages to voice their concerns in Spanish and English. They have also started online and paper-based petitions which have already accumulated “over 600 digital signatures and the list of paper signatures is growing”, one of the group’s founders and local resident, Helen Hollemans, explained to SUR in English. Residents of villages in the surrounding area have also joined the group and signed the petition.

The planned complex would have multiple zones for processing metal, plastics, electrical and general waste, and a large landfill area, which the group say “will literally fill the valley on the access road to the village with waste from Malaga province”.

Helen, who is originally from the UK and has lived in the village for two years, said, “As one of the first to hear of the plan, along with my neighbours I was compelled to take immediate action to stop it. Our small group grew very fast as a WhatsApp group once we started connecting with others up and down the valley and surrounding villages, and we quickly made a website, petition and communication material that could be shared.”

Local residents are concerned about the environmental impact and effect on the local community, which Helen said, “would be devastating”. As well as concerns over the impact it would have on flora and fauna, the group argues that the narrow, mountainous roads are “difficult to navigate with the tight corners and the increase in danger of large numbers of industrial waste trucks visiting daily is unnecessary”.

Dirk Saenen, a Belgian resident who has lived in the area for around three years, is also an active member of the group and he explained to SUR in English that “while it would have been easy - once we discovered the plans for a recycling plant annex two large waste dumps, just west of our property (in sight) - just to sell our house and move elsewhere in the Axarquía or Andalucía - we preferred to put it out in the public and try to conserve this beautiful area.”

Among Dirk’s concerns is the recent growth in tourism in Canillas de Aceituno, thanks to El Saltillo suspension bridge which has really put the village on the map since it opened in October 2020 . He told SUR in English, “The site is located along the access road to Canillas de Aceituno, one of the pearls of the Axarquía. The council is making an effort to make the village attractive to tourists, just think of El Saltillo. A recycling company with associated large landfills does not fit into this picture at all and thwarts the plans of the council.”

While the group told SUR in English, "We accept that there needs to be a good solution for waste disposal" they argue it should be "in a suitable industrial location”. Dirk added that the “proposed location does not meet the principles of protecting the natural environment in any way” as “virgin natural land is being seized. It is a wild natural area, and with a view to nature conservation”.

Map showing the planned site of the centre. Proteja Canillas

Shammy Puri, who has lived in the area for almost 30 years, said that planned location for the recycling plant is “completely inappropriate”. He added, “The local residents and the community are up in arms about this proposal to cause significant harm to the peaceful and calm natural environment.”

When asked by SUR about the project last week, mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos said that he had "no information" about the project. "I know as much as the residents, when I see it I will make a statement," he said.