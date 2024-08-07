Residents complain about ‘poor state’ of new Costa del sol green area

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 19:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The association of presidents of urbanisation communities of Nerja, APCUN, on the eastern Costa del Sol, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the state of the new ‘anillo verde' (green ring), an area of more than 25,000 square metres which was completed at the end of 2023. However, just one year after the area was opened, APCUN says that the area has deteriorated, that the trees are dry and paths are unstable.

During a meeting held between APCUN and the town hall on Friday 2 August, the councillor for European resources, Mari Carmen López, explained that maintenance of the green space "is still being carried out by the company that carried out the project".

According to the councillor, "The trees have been given stakes and an analysis of the road surface has been carried out to find out what has gone wrong, and now the company will have to find a solution.”

New trees planted

The contract to create the space was awarded in August 2023 with a budget of 325,566 euros. The project had a completion period of three months and the work was carried out on a municipal plot of land located between Calles Lucena and Úbeda and the old N-340 road.

The project included the construction of an 800-metre-long pedestrian path, which runs from north to south from the old N-340 road to Calle Lucena. New trees were planted and existing vegetation in the area was cleared and pruned.

The project was 80 per cent financed by European Regional Development Funds (ERDF), through the EDUSI Sustainable Urban Development Strategy, and the town hall provided the remaining 20 per cent.

Commitment to work together

Other issues were discussed by the town hall and APCUN including the relocation of the bus stop in Calle Álamos and the installation of a bus shelter, the improvement of the sewage and waste collection network in different residential areas, the extension of the southern pavement of the old N-340 road to Maro, burying electricity lines, the installation of a green screen around the water treatment plant and an animal shelter project.

The town hall and APCUN have committed to "continue holding regular meetings with the aim of following up on the issues addressed in this session” and work together on projects “aimed at improving Nerja and Maro", according to a statement from the town hall.