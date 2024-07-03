German resident reported missing by family in Malaga province found safe and well

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 16:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a happy ending to the latest missing person alert in Malaga province. After the family of Achim Tonhäuser, a 50-year-old German resident of Torrox Pueblo on the eastern side of Malaga province, reported him missing early on Wednesday 3 July, the man was found safe and well near a petrol service station in Torrox.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Cristianne. "Thank goodness, we were very worried", she said after speaking with him briefly on the phone. The family had alerted the Local Police after Tonhäuser left the house on Tuesday 2 July to go hiking on his own without his mobile phone and he failed to return home.

The family said in a statement that Tonhäuser had gone hiking on his own from his home in the rural area of Pago Manzano Alto and feared that he may have fallen and had been unable to call for help.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room explained that at 10.40am on Wednesday a call was received alerting them to the disappearance of a 50-year-old resident of Torrox. The Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers were immediately alerted.

Christiane explained to SUR that her husband works from home and usually goes out to do sport to clear his mind. She said that he had left home without his mobile phone and only with a rucksack with water, to go for a walk in the area between Pago Manzano, where they live in a rural house, and the area around the San Roque football pitch.

The couple lived in Torrox between 2005 and 2012 and then, after a period in Germany, they returned in 2019. Tonhäuser works from home as a journalist and editor of Body Media magazine, which is aimed at the German population living in Spain.