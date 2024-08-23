Princess Leonor pays surprise visit to Costa del Sol beach bar and restaurant

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 23 August 2024, 10:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The reservation was made by a person who did not identify themselves as calling from Spain's Royal household. However, when the group of half a dozen young people arrived, aged between 18 and 20, along with several bodyguards, the owners of the El Saladero beach bar, located on the beachfront in Caleta de Vélez on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, sensed that it was someone important.

"We thought it could be a politician, but after a while the waiters realised and recognised her, it was Princess Leonor", Puri Molina, one of the managers of the typical coastal establishment, opened in 1965, told SUR this Friday morning.

The royal visit happened at midday on Thursday, and initially went almost unnoticed. However, the customers on the terrace on the sand, which was full at that time, began to recognise her and several diners took out their mobile phones to capture the heiress to the Spanish throne. But the Royal household's security team forced them to delete the images, and so far no snapshots or videos of the illustrious lunch have been released.

According to Molina, the restaurants menu offers a wide variety of fish and seafood, as well as salads, from the nearby fishing port of Caleta de Vélez, specialising in grilled dishes. "I can't tell you exactly what they ordered, because I was busy in the kitchen, but I'm sure it was fresh fish and seafood of the day", confessed the restaurant owner, who explained that Leonor, in an attempt to go unnoticed, did not take off the black cap she was wearing at any time.

"They were a group of friends, between 18 and 20 years old, they were relaxed and I hope they enjoyed the lunch", added Molina, who said that his establishment was "proud" to have received Princess Leonor. "It's a pity that due to protocol issues we couldn't take any photos with her, let's see if we can if we have another visit like this", said the Caleta de Vélez business owner. The visit did not last too long and, according to Molina, Leonor continued on her way by car.

El Saladero chiringuito boasts a 'Solete' in Spain's popular Repsol guide for dining out.