Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 09:32

El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has added Mexican restaurant chain Cantina Mariachi to its food offer.

A statement released by the company that manages the shopping centre, Sociedad Azucarera Larios Patrimonio S.L. (Salsa Patrimonio), says that the chain “offers the best dishes of Mexican cuisine in its new restaurant, which is characterised by the warmth of its decoration and materials, and also with indoor and outdoor terrace”.

“For Grupo Sociedad Azucarera Larios it is important to actively participate in the generation of growth and economic development, orienting its activities to generate a positive impact, assuming responsibility for the social and environmental aspects of the different business activities it carries out,” the statement concluded.