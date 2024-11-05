Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cantina Mariachi at El Ingenio shopping centre. SUR
Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
Food and drink

Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre

Cantina Mariachi, founded in 1993, is the latest addition to the food offer at El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 09:32

El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has added Mexican restaurant chain Cantina Mariachi to its food offer.

A statement released by the company that manages the shopping centre, Sociedad Azucarera Larios Patrimonio S.L. (Salsa Patrimonio), says that the chain “offers the best dishes of Mexican cuisine in its new restaurant, which is characterised by the warmth of its decoration and materials, and also with indoor and outdoor terrace”.

“For Grupo Sociedad Azucarera Larios it is important to actively participate in the generation of growth and economic development, orienting its activities to generate a positive impact, assuming responsibility for the social and environmental aspects of the different business activities it carries out,” the statement concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town badly hit by 'Dana' storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding
  2. 2 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  3. 3 Age Concern on the Costa gets in Christmas spirit with series of winter activities
  4. 4 Age Care co-founder Charles Betty to receive posthumous distinction from Benalmádena town hall
  5. 5 Pablo Carreño drops out of Spain's Davis Cup Squad
  6. 6 Price dropped as former Costa del Sol police station goes under the hammer again
  7. 7 Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
  8. 8 Antequera CF's last-minute heroics extend unbeaten streak
  9. 9 Malaga's Bea González helps secure Spain's ninth Padel World Championship win
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town launches campaign to encourage more people to recycle used batteries

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre