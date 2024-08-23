Popular Malaga town celebrates its Christian, Jewish and Islamic heritage

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The steep, narrow streets of the pretty town of Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province are brimming with life once again until Sunday 25 August to celebrate the town’s annual ‘3 Culturas’ festival, which celebrates its Christian, Jewish and Islamic heritage.

Musical parades, concerts, the great Souk - medieval market - and a pyromusical show signalled the start of the event on Thursday 22 August and over 40,000 people are expected to visit the popular Axarquía town over the course of the four-day event.

By 10pm on Thursday, the large parking area next to the motorway near Nerja was practically full and access to Frigiliana was only possible by shuttle bus.

Frigiliana's 3 Culturas festival. E. Cabezas

The festival boasts the great medieval souk, with more than a hundred stalls selling crafts, gastronomy and typical products, a tapas tour with the participation of twelve establishments, workshops including how to make traditional Arab sweets, as well as conferences, theatre, street parades and a pyro-musical show are the main attractions of this year’s festival. There are three stages which will be the home of live music: the main one, located in the Plaza de las 3 Culturas, another in the town hall patio and a third one inside the church.

The concerts began on Thursday with Atarantada and Festicultores. On Friday 23 August the Capilla Musical del Maestro Iribarren, Ahlamu Zahar, Jarrillo Lata and Sonido Vegetal will perform. On Saturday, concerts by Pilar Almalé, Zalema, Rocío Márquez y Bronquio and Mejillones Tigre are scheduled. The grand finale on Sunday will be El Collar de Azahara, Antonio Lizana and DJ Beatz. All concerts are free of charge.

The craft and gastronomy stalls, next to the Plaza del Ingenio, at the foot of the only sugar cane honey factory still in operation in Europe, are the starting point of a route that allows visitors to contemplate the images offered by the ‘Barribarto’, where artisans demonstrate their skills in pottery or leather.