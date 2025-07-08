Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 09:31 | Updated 09:40h. Compartir

Organisers of the Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol have revealed the full lineup with timings for the summer music event which kicks off on Thursday 10 July.

The very first band to open this year's festival will be La Taraská at 7.15pm on the Torremar Victoria stage and Corazón Inverso will be christening the Weekend Victoria stage at 8pm. British indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs will be headlining the first night, taking to the Torremar Victoria stage at 12.30am (Thursday into Friday).

Friday 11 July will see La Chispa starting things off on the Weekend Victoria stage at 8pm and Huecco at 9pm on the Torremar Victoria stage. Friday will also see the first night of the Sunrise stage which will be given over to electronic music with Rodrigo Toré kicking things off at 8pm. Eight DJs will take to the decks throughout the night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Saturday night will see the return to the festival of Rozalen (Weekend Victoria stage, 10pm) and popular Spanish pop-rock band Estopa are the big name on the Torremar Victoria stage at 11.15pm.

Click here for the full programme, further information and the last chance to buy tickets.