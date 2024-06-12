Police seize 748 packets of contraband tobacco in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 13:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Local Police officers in Vélez-Málaga along with Malaga Customs officers have seized a total of 748 packets of contraband tobacco that were being sold in an establishment in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

According to a statement from Vélez-Málaga town hall released on Wednesday 12 June selling the tobacco “is an infringement of Organic Law 12/1995 of 12 December on the repression of smuggling”.

The statement went on to say that monitoring and controlling illegal sales, street vending and selling at street markets in the municipality have increased recently.