Police search for Pistacho, a two-month-old puppy stolen on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Vélez-Málaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:38 Compartir

Police have opened an investigation into the whereabouts of Pistacho, a two-month-old puppy stolen on 4 December in Velez-Malaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The dog, a golden retriever, was allegedly taken from a vehicle when its owner was on business in an establishment on the town's Pañoleta industrial estate. On his return a few minutes later, he saw that the car window had been smashed and his pet was missing.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight at midday, was reported early that afternoon to the National Police in Velez-Malaga. Since then, Julio and Mireia have not stopped looking for their missing pet. "We are desperate to find him", the woman explained to SUR. In fact, both have flooded social media with posts asking for the public's help to locate the puppy.

Zoom The damage to the window of the vehicle where Pistacho was taken from. SUR

In their search for help, they left their contact details in case anyone had any clues about Pistacho's whereabouts. However, Mireia says, they have come across people trying to take advantage of the situation or inflict more suffering on the couple. "Yesterday we extended the police complaint because we have received very unpleasant phone calls," she said.

First, she said, someone tried to convince them that they had seen the dog in Cordoba. A different caller assured them that he had the animal, but without providing any proof of this. Then, according to the complaint, they threatened that they were going to slit the puppy's throat. That same night the callers contacted her again and all she could hear was a dog wimpering.

"We are having a terrible time, my only concern, apart from finding him again, is how he will be, if he is being well cared for, and if he is being fed," she said. Distraught, Mireia has pleaded whoever has the puppy to hand him over to the police or a vet. "You can say that you found him, or whatever; I don't want to take any action, I just want Pistacho to come home".

Mireia also appealed to anyone who recognises her dog to immediately notify the National Police or Guardia Civil, who will be able to identify Pistacho with an identity chip reader.