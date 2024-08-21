Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher 'Conchita' Zamora dies at the age of 70

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Concha Zamora. axarquiaplus.es
Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher &#039;Conchita&#039; Zamora dies at the age of 70
Born in Madrid, she moved to Malaga at a young age and became particularly well-known because she taught classes from the early 1970s onwards. Concha always stood out for being an avid supporter of the traditional dance styles of the province

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 18:10

While Malaga was enjoying the traditions and customs of the city's August fair, one of its greatest supporters and regular participants, flamenco dancer Concha Zamora, died at the age of 70 in her home in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol. A great defender of the verdiales and malagueñas, and a tireless champion of the festive events so typical of her adopted home, Conchita, as she was affectionately known, was a pioneer in the teaching of Spanish dance in the province.

She was born in the Tetuán district of Madrid in 1954, but moved to Malaga when she was very young, and she became well-known because she taught dance classes from the early 1970s onwards. She always stood out for being an avid supporter of the traditional dance styles of the province.

Just last month, the residents of the Carlinda district where she lived organised a well-deserved tribute in her honour, seeing as she was considered one of its most illustrious locals.

During her long career, she received numerous prizes, and she has a street named after her in Rincón de la Victoria, the town where she lived.

The news was announced yesterday (Tuesday) on social media, attracting a stream of condolence messages from people who knew her and those she had taught to dance.

