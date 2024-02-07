New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 09:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

The construction work on the new pipeline that will carry water from the treatment plant at Peñón del Cuervo, in Malaga city via Rincón de la Victoria and to the Axarquía has now entered a testing phase.

The work to install the pipeline involved digging up Rincón’s nine-kilometre-long promenade last summer, leading to local businesses losing trade during the Costa del Sol’s busiest tourist season. Hotel and catering business owners claimed they had lost around two million euros, as they considered that the planned deadlines were not being met.

The work on the 10-kilometre pipeline, which forms part of the Andalusian regional government’s drought plan and has a budget of 27 million euros, began in mid-February 2023 and the work was completed last September. The aim of the pipeline is to supply of 9.1 hectometres of water to the drought-stricken east of Malaga area.