Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Work to install the pipe along Rincón de la Victoria's promenade. J. R. C.
New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
Drought crisis

New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase

The Junta de Andalucía says that the network to transfer water resources from the Peñón del Cuervo treatment plant in Malaga city "will soon be operational"

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 09:53

Compartir

The construction work on the new pipeline that will carry water from the treatment plant at Peñón del Cuervo, in Malaga city via Rincón de la Victoria and to the Axarquía has now entered a testing phase.

The work to install the pipeline involved digging up Rincón’s nine-kilometre-long promenade last summer, leading to local businesses losing trade during the Costa del Sol’s busiest tourist season. Hotel and catering business owners claimed they had lost around two million euros, as they considered that the planned deadlines were not being met.

The work on the 10-kilometre pipeline, which forms part of the Andalusian regional government’s drought plan and has a budget of 27 million euros, began in mid-February 2023 and the work was completed last September. The aim of the pipeline is to supply of 9.1 hectometres of water to the drought-stricken east of Malaga area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  2. 2 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  3. 3 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  4. 4 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  5. 5 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea
  6. 6 Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
  7. 7 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  8. 8 Karaoke, bubble tea and traditional snacks: Japanese-themed leisure centre is coming to Malaga, the first in Spain
  9. 9 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
  10. 10 'It's more fun than studying it in a book': Malaga school unveils huge spruced up map of Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad