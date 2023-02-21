Work starts in Rincón de la Victoria to carry irrigation water from Malaga city to drought-stricken Axarquía The project, at a cost of 27 million euros, financed by the Junta de Andalucía will be divided into sections to cause as little inconvenience as possible to the promenade

The emergency works being carried out by the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, to connect the Peñón del Cuervo waste water treatment plant (WWTP) in Malaga city with the Axarquía reached Ricnón de la Victoria's seafront on Monday 20 February.

The project, which falls within the framework of the drought decree approved by the Andalusian regional government in 2021, will bring more water to farmers and irrigators of the drought-stricken eastern area of Malaga province. The Junta has divided the works into six lots so that they can be carried out simultaneously and the work can be completed «in the shortest possible time» while attempting to reduce the inconvenience for local residents and visitors. The project has a cost of 27 million euros, financed by the regional government.

Four of these lots directly affect the Rincón de la Victoria, from the Totalán stream to the connection with the WWTP located on the Serrezuela stream in Torre de Benagalbón. Two of the lots will affect the promenades of La Cala del Moral and Rincón de la Victoria, a third will affect Torre de Benagalbón promenade and the fourth will connect to the WWTP.

«It is undoubtedly a complex project, but it is absolutely necessary due to the alarming state of water resources in the province,» Rincón de la Victoria town hall said in a statement issued last week. «There will be occasional cuts in some of the services that coincide in the route with this new intervention, but with advance warning,» the statement added. The first phase of the project in La Cala del Moral is expected to take six weeks to complete.