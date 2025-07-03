Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New case of measles confirmed in six-month-old child on eastern Costa del Sol

Malaga province has the highest number of confirmed cases of the 89 reported in the Andalucía region, so far this year

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 3 July 2025, 10:14

The Andalusian regional government has confirmed a new case of measles in the last week; a six-month-old baby in Vélez-Málaga, who was diagnosed retrospectively, although the case dates back to 15 May.

With this new case, ten children under the age of one year have been diagnosed with measles so far this year. Of these, 34% have been children under 15 years of age and 66% adults (between 15 and 70 years of age). Only two cases (two per cent) had a history of vaccination. The rest of the cases were not vaccinated or their vaccination status could not be determined (among them the cases from the country of origin Morocco).

Malaga is the province with the highest number of confirmed cases in Andalucía: 51 in total (one in Álora, one in Casabermeja, ten in Fuengirola, 18 in Malaga city, two in Marbella, seven in Mijas, one in Nerja, one in Ojen, one in Rincon de la Victoria, one in Torremolinos, two in Velez-Malaga and six in Torrox).

