Costa del Sol town hall issues appeal for musical instruments that are no longer needed

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has presented an initiative to collect second-hand musical instruments to give them to children in the town whose families are unable to afford to buy them. "It is an opportunity to transform music into a tool for inclusion and hope," said the deputy mayor, Jesús Atencia.

Daniel Martínez, president of Lidero Cultura and promoter of the initiative, said, "As a musician and composer, I have always believed in the transformative power of music. This idea came months ago during a visit to the social rights and equality department. Talking with Juan García, I shared my intention to carry out a charity collection of instruments. The proposal is simple, but very significant: all those people who at some point have played music and now have an instrument they no longer use, can donate it to give it a second life."

These instruments will be given to people in vulnerable situations, especially children and young people who would like to learn to play a musical instrument but whose families are not able to afford them.

"As Manuel Rincón used to say, 'where there is music, there is nothing bad.' Let's make this an opportunity to sow hope and culture in our community," Martínez said.

The collection of instruments will take place from 9 December to 3 January and those interested in helping can take their donations to the town hall's Derechos Sociales e Igualdad department, at number 3, Calle Hojalateros, in the area of the Thursday street market in Vélez-Málaga. The opening hours will be from 9am to 2pm and from 5-8pm hours. "If you have an instrument that you no longer use, donate it. It will be in the hands of someone who really needs it and can give it a new purpose," added Martínez.