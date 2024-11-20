Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the cliffs of Maro. E. Cabezas
Man&#039;s body discovered by hikers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
112 incident

Man's body discovered by hikers at Costa del Sol beauty spot

The Guardia Civil located the remains in an advanced state of decomposition in a ravine near the watchtower

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 12:19

Guardia Civil officers located the body of a man in a ravine in the natural area of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs, in the municipality of Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Saturday 16 November.

The alarm was raised by hikers walking around the area who called the police. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, so its identification is pending an autopsy in Malaga city.

Police sources have told SUR that they believe the deceased is Mauro P., a 63-year-old resident of Rincón de la Victoria, who had been missing since 5 November. The Guardia Civil located his car in the vicinity and deployed an extensive search operation to try to locate him, with the support of a boat, a helicopter, drones, canine units, Civil Protection volunteers and Local Police officers, over several days, without success.

The SOS Desaparecidos association and Spain's national centre for missing persons had published missing persons posters and on Tuesday, the former announced that the alert had been deactivated, although sources from SOS Desaparecidos could not tell SUR whether he had been found alive or dead.

The national Centre for missing persons published a message on its social media saying the man had been "located", although it was later removed.

