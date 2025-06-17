Man who fell from a cliff at Costa del Sol viewpoint dies after more than a week in ICU

File image of the area where the 43-year-old Nerja resident fell on the afternoon of 5 June.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:23 Compartir

There has been a tragic outcome for the 43-year-old resident of Nerja, Roberto J. G., who was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Malaga late on Thursday afternoon, 5 June, after falling from a cliff about eight metres high in the area known as the Mirador del Bendito, next to the Carabeíllo beach.

After being admitted for nine days to the intensive care unit in the city hospital, where he arrived with a guarded prognosis, he died last Friday.

On the day of the fall, after callers alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service, crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade, 061 medical staff and a mobile intensive care ambulance, plus another from the Nerja health centre, Local Police, Guardia Civil officers and Civil Protection volunteers were mobilised.

The man was rescued from a very steep area and transferred to Malaga, with a very serious prognosis. He suffered severe cranioencephalic trauma, among other injuries, as a result of the fall.

Some sources consulted initially pointed out that there had been a fight between several people in the vicinity prior to the incident. However, there are no reports or arrests, so the main theory that the Guardia Civil investigators are working on is that the fall was accidental, without the involvement of third parties.