Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the area where the 43-year-old Nerja resident fell on the afternoon of 5 June. E. Cabezas
112 incident

Man who fell from a cliff at Costa del Sol viewpoint dies after more than a week in ICU

The 43-year-old had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Regional Hospital in Malaga for nine days after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury when he fell from the Mirador del Bendito in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:23

There has been a tragic outcome for the 43-year-old resident of Nerja, Roberto J. G., who was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Malaga late on Thursday afternoon, 5 June, after falling from a cliff about eight metres high in the area known as the Mirador del Bendito, next to the Carabeíllo beach.

After being admitted for nine days to the intensive care unit in the city hospital, where he arrived with a guarded prognosis, he died last Friday.

On the day of the fall, after callers alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service, crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade, 061 medical staff and a mobile intensive care ambulance, plus another from the Nerja health centre, Local Police, Guardia Civil officers and Civil Protection volunteers were mobilised.

The man was rescued from a very steep area and transferred to Malaga, with a very serious prognosis. He suffered severe cranioencephalic trauma, among other injuries, as a result of the fall.

Some sources consulted initially pointed out that there had been a fight between several people in the vicinity prior to the incident. However, there are no reports or arrests, so the main theory that the Guardia Civil investigators are working on is that the fall was accidental, without the involvement of third parties.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Authorities in Spain smash huge tobacco smuggling ring operating from Gibraltar
  2. 2 End of an era at Antequera CF as head coach steps aside
  3. 3 Icelandic choir performs two concerts on the Costa del Sol this week
  4. 4 Where to celebrate Pride Month in the east of Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man who fell from a cliff at Costa del Sol viewpoint dies after more than a week in ICU

Man who fell from a cliff at Costa del Sol viewpoint dies after more than a week in ICU