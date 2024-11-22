Malaga’s Axarquía to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 22 November 2024, 09:57

The large municipalities of the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province are have announced a series of activities to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women which is held every year on 25 November.

Among the activities planned in Vélez-Málaga is a march aimed at both the general public and the educational community, which will start at 11am on Monday 25, from the esplanade in front of the town’s Centro de Servicios Sociales Comunitarios and will end in the Paseo de Andalucía.

A white ribbon will be placed on the door of the town hall, together with the number of victims this year, which now totals 40 murdered women. In addition, the Virgen de los Remedios chapel in Vélez-Málaga and the Virgen del Carmen fountain on Torre del Mar’s promenade will be illuminated in purple on the evening of 25-26 November.

Activities in Nerja began on 12 November with a co-educational activity in the schools of Nerja and Maro and on Tuesday 19th a seminar on training and prevention of digital gender violence took place in the Museum of Nerja. On Wednesday 20th school pupils attended a performance at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre, organised by the El Chaparil and Sierra Almijara secondary schools.

Sporting events taking place in the town over the weekend will also mark the occasion with a series of activities and at 5.30pm on Monday 25 November the reading of a manifesto will take place in the town hall. This will be followed by a tribute to victims on the Balcón de Europa and in the evening, the façade of the town hall and other areas around the town will be lit up in purple.

In Torrox both primary and secondary schools have been holding a series of events and activities including attending theatre performances and workshops and a photography competition to highlight the issue of gender violence throughout the month. On 25 November there will be a show open to all ages, Alma de Mujer, which combines music, theatre and dance. It will take place at 7.30pm in the Teatro Municipal Villa de Torrox, with free admission and invitations can be collected at the Mayor's Office.

The lights of La Almedina fountain and the signs at the Torrox Costa and El Morche roundabouts will be lit in purple as a tribute to the victims of violence against women.