Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor

Eugenio Cabezas Periana Monday, 1 July 2024, 15:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The socialist politician Meritxell Vizuete has been chosen as the new mayor in the town of Periana in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province, following the sudden death of Rafael Torrubia on 17 June.

As well as her own PSOE party, Vizuete had the support of three Izquierda Unida (IU) councillors, with whom the PSOE was already in a coalition under Torrubia. Three Partido Popular (PP) councillors and one Por Mi Pueblo remain in the opposition.

The secretary general of the PSOE in Malaga, Dani Pérez, who attended the council meeting on Friday 28 June when Vizuete was voted in, said in a statement that Periana "will continue to move forward" with the new mayor. Pérez congratulated Vizuete and acknowledged that it was "a difficult day for the socialists".

He went on to say, “We will always remember our colleague Rafa Torrubia. Today Periana takes a step forward and it does so with a new mayor who will continue to work for her town. I am convinced that she will do it as Rafa did, working constantly, because she has also demonstrated this during her time as a councillor.”

Immense honour

Vizuete thanked the people of Periana "for this immense honour” and promised to “continue to work as our dear Rafael Torrubia did". She added that the areas that she was in charge of as councillor have been distributed among the other three socialist councillors.

Vizuete was number two on the socialist list in the elections of 28 May 2023 and until now was the second deputy mayor and councillor for education, finance, training, new technologies and maintenance of public buildings. She has been a councillor since 2019.

Fifty-year-old Vizeuete was born in Barcelona, but at the age of 11 her family moved to Periana, where her father was originally from. Her mother was from Jaén and they met in Catalonia. Vizuete is married and has two daughters.