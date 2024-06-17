Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes Periana Monday, 17 June 2024, 10:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

The town of Periana in the upper Axarquia on the eastern side of Malaga province has woken up this morning, Monday 17 June, to the news that the mayor, the socialist Rafael Torrubia, died in the early hours of this morning after suffering a sudden heart attack at his home in the town.

The 52-year-old politician leaves a wife, 14-year-old son, a number of siblings and his mother, who survives him. Torrubia had been in office since February 2015, when he replaced Adolfo Moreno.

Tributes have already started to flood in on social media. The secretary general of the Malaga socialist PSOE party Daniel Pérez has written a message on X (formerly Twitter): "The socialist family is in mourning this morning after learning of the sudden death of our colleague, friend and mayor of Periana, Rafa Torrubia".

"Rafa was a vital, honest and hard-working person, who carried his town as a flag, always with a smile on his face. I am still shocked by this sad news. My sincere condolences to his neighbours and family. Rest in peace", wrote the socialist spokesperson at Malaga city hall.

Periana is home to a large foreign population and British resident Chloe Gavin, who served as councillor from 2022 to 2023, said, “It was a great honour and privilege to be approached by Rafa to be part of his governing team and to represent foreign residents for 10 months in 2022-23.”

She went on to say, “Rafa always made a point of greeting foreigners and was always friendly and welcoming. Apart from being a mayor, he was a loving partner, father, brother and son and a friend to many. My condolences to his family.”

It is not yet known how many days of official mourning will be declared. His body is lying in rest in the chapel at Periana town hall.