Malaga facility for children with special educational needs aims to help tackle depopulation

Eugenio Cabezas Algarrobo Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 16:35 | Updated 17:50h. Compartir

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, has announced that it will continue to work with Algarrobo town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol for a second consecutive year to fund a multi-sensory classroom for children and adolescents with special educational needs, in the Axarquía, which opened in February 2024.

Located in Algarrobo Costa, the centre also receives funding from El Taller de la Amistad, a Nerja-based association which supports people with disabilities and which is coordinating the project. The centre in Algarrobo currently supports 21 children and teenagers who have autism spectrum disorders (ASD), ADHD or other educational needs.

The rooms are interactive spaces designed to stimulate the senses and promote sensory integration. Adequate stimulation in the early years is crucial for sensory development and is closely related to pupils' learning.

Vice president of the Diputación Antonia Ledesma visited the facilities on Wednesday 22 January, together with the mayor of Algarrobo, Natacha Rivas, and president of the Taller de la Amistad, Gloria Matutano.

"In this second stage we set ourselves the objective to make this service known to families living in the smaller villages of the Axarquía, which tend to have a more difficult time accessing this kind of programme," said Ledesma. She added that this type of action is part of "our fight against depopulation, offering smaller municipalities the necessary resources to achieve equal opportunities".

The association said that this need for comprehensive care arises from the lack of quality and quantity of resources in the area, forcing many of the families and young people to travel to other towns such as Nerja, Vélez-Málaga or Malaga to receive therapy in private clinics, The cost of transport, sessions and waiting times is high, as well as the particular difficulty for many of the children to travel long distances due to their conditions, which in some cases makes it impossible for them to attend therapy and receive the correct attention for their needs.

The team is made up of a psychologist and a speech therapist and the facilities have different types of lighting, colours and furniture which are all accessible to the users. Activities begin with an initial interview and a diagnostic assessment of the child, the design of an individualised intervention plan and family counselling and guidance.