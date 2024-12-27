Logana, the Axarquía jewellery company featured at Paris Fashion Week

Eugenio Cabezas Chilches Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:40

From a small jewellery workshop located in the village of Chilches (Vélez-Málaga), pieces have been made that have been shown at the most important fashion event in the world, Paris Fashion Week.

The person behind the accessories is Elia Sánchez Ballesteros. Elia actually graduated in journalism but has turned her hand to organising events and weddings as well as fashion and jewellery design.

Sánchez is the founder of Logana which she founded in 2015 and in just nine years has managed to carve out an important niche in the competitive world of jewellery and fashion accessories.

She makes pieces in gold or silver plated brass with botanical motifs, as well as more daring designs including her ants collection, which she describes as "innovative and modern, far from the classic, but suitable for ceremonies and all kinds of events."

"I make pieces for my own collections and I also produce for other manufacturers" she says from her workshop, where she is currently preparing her next collections which will be launched from spring onwards.

"The main season starts in March and lasts until October, but we are working all year round, also with training courses, teaching people how to make jewellery," says Sánchez proudly.

After studying journalism at the University of Malaga, she entered the world of fashion design at the city's San Telmo School of Arts. In 2003 she won her first 'Málaga Crea' fashion award and continued her training with specialised courses in millinery, embroidery and other techniques. Later, in 2013, Sánchez founded the bridal magazine 'EdN' and worked as a wedding planner in Malaga for more than a decade.

In 2016 she decided to focus on her passion, jewellery, learning all the techniques of this art with a silversmith from Cordoba. She also began to run jewellery courses. Faced with the difficulty of finding suppliers offering high quality, handmade materials, preferably of national origin, she decided to set up her own foundry in Cordoba.

Sustainability

Sánchez's team includes expert goldsmiths specialising in the creation of unique pieces, using materials such as brass, silver and gold.

In 2023 came the possibility of working with Juana Martín to design and produce 'maxi jewellery' in Spanish silver for her 'La Rosée' collection, which she presented at Haute Couture Week in Paris. Sánchez became the first designer from Malaga to show work at this prestigious event, awakening, as she says, "the interest of renowned national designers who are not only looking to create accessories for their textile designs, but also to work together to create garments, giving great importance to jewellery," she adds.

Traditional techniques

Elia goes on to say that the company's aim is to "rescue and keep the old techniques alive, while also incorporating the latest trends and technologies, making timeless pieces." She stresses that she is committed to the fusion of different techniques, not only traditional jewellery ones, but also disciplines such as embroidery with rhinestones, organza flower making, porcelain work and enamelling.

This diversity of skills allows her to create "unique and distinctive pieces, standing out for their beauty, originality and quality".

Elia goes on to say, "Innovation and creativity are essential to stay relevant in the industry, offering customers beautiful, timeless and meaningful pieces."

Designs by the Malaga-based jeweller have appeared in fashion publications including Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Elle. Her pieces are not only sold in Spain, but are also frequently shipped to South American countries.

"Our greatest pride is to have been chosen by the most influential personalities in the world of fashion and the seventh art," Elia concludes.