Local and multinational companies bid to take over management of Costa del Sol caves and other tourist attractions

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 17:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is looking for a private company to provide, "a qualified service of attention and detailed and personalised information" for visitors to Villa Antiopa, the Cueva del Tesoro, the Mare Nostrum and Las Musas halls, the Centro de Interpretación del Folklore Malagueño and the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana. All of these are tourist and cultural spaces owned by the town hall. Interested companies had until 15 July to apply and, so far, there are three bidders.

There are two bidders from Malaga: BCM Gestión de Servicios, a limited company with its registered office in the city; and another with an international presence, Construcciones Sánchez Domínguez, Sando, which is presented in a joint venture with Salzillo Servicios Integrales, based in Alcantarilla, in the province of Murcia.

In addition, Eulen, also with a multinational scope like Sando, although founded in Bilbao, has put in a bid. The tender amounts to 478,318.63 euros for the first year, although the overall amount exceeds 1.6 million euros.

BCM Gestión de Servicios presents itself as an expert in helping "outsourcing of human resources to all types of organisations" and, among its clients for whom it has worked, we can mention Malaga City Council, or Alhaurín de la Torre, where it undertook tasks for the Julián Sesmero Ruiz Study Centre, at local and provincial level; As for Sando, its work with public administrations is carried out in different areas, beyond construction, which is at its origins, and, in the specific case of the tender for tourist and cultural spaces in Rincón, it opts for the hand of Salzillo Servicios Integrales, which offers, in particular, the possibility of taking on tasks in museums and cultural spaces. The two companies, together with Mundo Management, were awarded the management of Malaga province's famous Caminito del Rey gorge walk in 2021.

In 2020, Eulen won the contract for visitor management at the Casa Natal de Pablo Ruiz Picasso and other venues in Malaga.

A replicable model

The formula that the Rincón town hall is going to implement for half a dozen cultural and visitor spaces is already applied in Villa Antiopa, which opened to the public in 2022. Last year the Cueva del Tesoro beat the historical record of visitors with 94,030 entries. Up to 18 June this year, according to the data made public on the occasion of the celebration of half a century of opening to the public of this heritage site in Rincon, 47,980 people have already visited it; hence, the forecasts are to exceed last year's records.