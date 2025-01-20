Man dies after allegedly suffering blow to head during family fight in inland Malaga town

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating an incident after a 52-year-old man died during an alleged family fight in the village of Los Vados in the Malaga province municipality of Arenas. Officers have arrested an individual for their alleged involvement in the incident, sources close to the investigation told SUR.

Emergency services were first alerted to the incident about 10.20am on Friday 17 January when they were told a man was injured in a family fight. Guardia Civil arrived at the scene and found the victim unconscious, and with a blow to his head, according to investigators.

He was rushed to the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, but died. Police arrested a relative of the victim as the presumed perpetrator of his death. One of the theories is that the victim may have fallen after receiving a blow to the head, however, the investigation is ongoing.