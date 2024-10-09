International puppet festival arrives in Axarquía towns and villages

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 13:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Four towns and villages in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province are hosting the area’s first ever international puppet festival from Wednesday 9 to Sunday 13 October.

“The Trotasueños Puppet Art Association of Colombia will be participating in the festival and school children from the area will have the opportunity to learn how to make puppets which will appear in a play to be performed for the towns and villages,” explained Antonio Montes from cultural association that bears his name.

Montes added that “the association is keen to make the Axarquía known internationally through culture”. The workshops will consist of making puppets with recyclable materials including old socks, buttons, coloured tape and silicone.

On Wednesday 9 October it is the turn of the Virgen de la Cabeza primary school in Canillas de Aceituno to have a go at making the puppets and their performance will take place on Sunday13 at 12.30pm on the town hall square.

Exhibition

In Colmenar the Virgen de la Candelaria primary school will be making puppets on Thursday 10 October and their performance will be on the same day at the Casa de la Cultura at 12.15pm.

In Iznate the workshop will also be held on Thursday 10 October at the Marqués de Iznate primary school and the performance at 8pm on the same day at the Sala Cultural.

On Friday 11 October there will be a workshop at the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Málaga (ESAD) and the performance will be at 5pm. “For us it is an honour to be part of this first International Puppet Festival in the Axarquía. On the one hand, because in our centre, we have many students from this region; and on the other hand, because this Friday all our students will have the opportunity to participate in this puppet building workshop. They are training to be actors, directors, playwrights, so it is a unique opportunity to learn about the hand puppets of these Colombian artists,” the director of the ESAD said.

In Almáchar the workshop will take place on Saturday 12 October at 5pm and the performance at 7pm in the municipal library. The exhibition ‘Tradiciones Españolas de la Axarquía’ will open on Friday 11 October and can be visited until the end of the month at the headquarters of the ESAD, at Calle Bela Bartok 2 in Puerto de la Torre in Malaga from 10am to 10pm.

Artists from 16 countries are taking part and have painted works related to the traditions of the Axarquía, such as the cultivation of the muscatel grape.