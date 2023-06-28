International guitar festival returns to Vélez-Málaga Young musicians from Spain, Italy and Bulgaria will be performing in the cloisters of San Francisco convent, Palacio Beniel and Teatro del Carmen from 30 June to 2 July

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Vélez-Málaga is hosting the town’s annual international guitar festival 'Ciudad de Vélez-Málaga' this weekend. Now in its thirty-second year the event brings together “renowned artists” according to councillor for culture, Alicia Ramírez and festival director, Javier García.

The festival is taking place from 30 June to 2 July, with all concerts starting at 9.30pm. Two outstanding artists will perform at the opening concert: Luciano Pompilio, with his show El Repertorio Guitarrístico; and Andrea Vettoretti, with Quantum One. The venue is the cloisters of San Francisco convent; a historic setting that will add a special touch to the musical experience.

Ramírez expressed her "enthusiasm" for the new edition of the festival, highlighting the talent it will bring together and the great occasion for all fans: "The international guitar festival is an opportunity to celebrate art and music in our town. We are very happy to welcome exceptionally talented musicians and share their passion".

García added: "This year we have prepared a varied and exciting programme to satisfy the tastes of all guitar lovers. We are sure that all the performances will leave an emotional impression on the audience.”

The festival will move to the Palacio del Marqués de Beniel on Saturday 1 July, where Bulgarian violinist Kamelyia Naidenova and Italian guitarist Giovanni Grano will give a concert entitled Salón Romántico. And on Sunday, in the Teatro del Carmen, the closing concert will take place, under the name World Music and Violin and Guitar, by the violinist Antonio Egea and the guitarist Fernando Espí.