Iconic Costa del Sol festival attracts estimated 75,000 music fans

Around 75,000 ‘Weekers’ descended on Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol between Thursday 4 and Saturday 6 July to enjoy the town’s Weekend Beach Festival.

The festival, which was in its ninth year, takes place on the coastal town’s Poniente (western) beach every year and has become one of the area’s most popular summer music events.

A team of more than 500 people made the festival possible and local companies made up 60 per cent of the suppliers, according to festival organisers, who highlighted that the economic impact on the town was approximately nine million euros.

Veteran Swedish rock band Europe headlined the first night of the festival delighting the crowd with the legendary 1986 hit The Final Countdown, as well as Carrie, Cherokee and Rock the Night. Other highlights across the two main stages this year were Spanish ska band La Pegatina, Mora, Lola Índigo, Melendi, and Beret.

Weekend Beach festival. Wild Punk

The party continued well into the early hours of the mornings on the Sunrise Stage with DJ sets coming from German duo Âme Live and Manchester band Mason Collective among others.

The organisers of Weekend Beach Festival thanked Vélez-Málaga town hall and Torre del Mar’s mayor's office, the Junta de Andalucía, the Diputación de Málaga, sponsors, police and security forces, “and above all, the weekers for their loyalty, support”, allowing the festival to “be possible for another year”. They added that “next year will be very special because it will be the tenth anniversary”.