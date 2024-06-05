Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil police station in Rincón de la Victoria. J. R. C.
Gang of armed and masked burglars make off with 100,000 euros from eastern Costa del Sol home
Crime

The three victims in Rincón de la Victoria were tied up by the four assailants who were wearing gloves and balaclavas

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 22:47

A family home in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol was broken into by armed thieves wearing balaclavas at around midnight on Wednesday 4 June. The 112 emergency service has confirmed that they received a call at 12.15am from a villa in the Cotomar residential area and that the Guardia Civil and 061 medical staff were quickly sent o the scene.

Emergency services attended to a 60-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and their son, aged 25. The three victims had injuries of varying degrees, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

The incident happened in Calle Gladiolo and was carried out by an organised gang of at least four people. The case is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil who are considering the hypothesis that the criminals may have received a tip-off that led them to plan the break in.

The burglars were reportedly carrying at least one pistol, as well as an iron bar and they were wearing balaclavas and gloves. Once inside the home, the gang restrained the couple and their son using cable ties, and also gagged them.

Other robberies

They then demanded that they open the safe. When the older man, a well-known businessman in the town, refused to do so, sources close to the investigation explain that he was assaulted repeatedly until he agreed to the demand and suffered a series of head injuries as a result.

The assailants made off with 100,000 euros in cash and five high-end watches. This was not the only incident in Rincón de la Victoria that night as a bar, located in the Gran Sol residential area, was also robbed in the early hours of the morning. In fact, this is the second time that the establishment has been burgled in the last month.

Between the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year there was a succession of burglaries in the Parque Victoria residential area and there have been further reports of similar incidents in Añoreta and Cotomar, according to local residents, who are increasingly concerned about safety in the municipality.

