German supermarket chain Aldi opens first store in Torre del Mar The new store, which is located on the site of the old Mercadona at the western entrance to the town, officially opens on Wednesday 27 November

SUR Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:58

German supermarket chain Aldi is celebrating the opening of its first store in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Wednesday 27 November.

The supermarket, located on Avenida Andalucía, on the site of the old Mercadona near the western entrance to the town, will have a sales area of more than 1,100 m2 and a team of 10 workers, according to a company press release.

This is the German chain's first opening in Torre del Mar and the 30th in Malaga province. “With this opening, Aldi continues to strengthen its presence in Malaga and Andalucía, a strategic area in its expansion plan.

The new Aldi store in Torre del Mar will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9.30pm and will offer “a wide range of Aldi own-brand and national products” according to the press release.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Rafael Martínez, Aldi's head of expansion in the area, and representatives from Vélez-Málaga town hall.