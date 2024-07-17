Full details of popular Costa del Sol festival announced

Jennie Rhodes Frigiliana Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 17:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Plans for this year’s ‘Three Cultures’ festival in Frigiliana on the eastern side of Malaga province have been announced. The event, which celebrates the town’s Muslim, Jewish and Christian cultures, will take place from 22 to 25 August.

Last year more than 40,000 visitors enjoyed the four-day-event which organisers described as a “global project”. This year’s theme is the Mediterranean Sea, which has been reflected in this year’s poster.

On 22 August Atarantada and Festicultores will perform, on 23 August Malaga group it will be the turn of Jarrillo de Lata and Sonido Vegetal, on 24 August Rocío Márquez will be performing as well as flamenco-dance fusion act Bronquio and the Mejillones Tigre, while on 25 August Antonio Lizana and DJ Beatz will perform.

During the four days of the festival there will be three different stages: the main one will be located on Plaza de las 3 Culturas, one in the town hall patio and the third inside Frigiliana’s. In addition to the musical performances, there will be a medieval souk market, cinema, conferences, themed parades and storytelling, among other activities.

There will be three large car parks with shuttle bus services and 12 establishments participating in the popular Ruta de la Tapa (tapas route).

All the information about the event can be found on a new festival website.