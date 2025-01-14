Tropical fruit firm donates mangoes and avocados to Costa del Sol food bank

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The agreement with Frutos Montosa also covers the cost of transporting the products to logistics centres set up by the organisation

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 12:12

Frutas Montosa, a company specialising in tropical fruits based in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, has signed an extensive collaboration agreement with Bancosol, the Costa del Sol food bank. Through the agreement the company will make regular donations of avocado, mango and other foodstuffs during 2025.

Montosa will also cover the transport of the products to the logistics centres set up by the food bank, guaranteeing food safety until delivery. "We want to add value. We have already done so by donating food and materials to the victims of the 'Dana' storm in Valencia. Now we want this commitment to be long-term and in our area: Malaga. It is important for us that this type of action is not a one-off event, but that it has continuity", said Damián Spata, industrial director at Montosa, in a press statement.

A first shipment of freshly picked avocados marked the beginning of this collaboration during the festive season. Some 6,000 families in vulnerable situations in Malaga benefited from this first consignment over Christmas, according to the company.

"Because of the value it acquires in the market, the fresh avocado is a premium product that not all families can enjoy. That is why we want even those who don't normally enjoy it to be able to enjoy a top quality avocado from Malaga during these special dates", Marta Sanjuán, general manager at Frutas Montosa, explained.

Bancosol has valued the collaboration, which also aims to fight against food waste by providing an outlet for potential production surpluses "very positively". Diego Vázquez, president of Bancosol, said, "I would like to thank Montosa for joining the Bancosol family as a socially responsible company, whose donations will make it possible to help around 30,000 people in vulnerable situations by improving the quality of their food."

