The Freedom Flotilla in Caleta. SUR
Freedom Flotilla vessel calls in at Caleta de Vélez en route to Gaza
Human rights

The expedition spent three days in the Axarquia before continuing its journey on to Gaza to call an end to the war

Eugenio Cabezas

Caleta de Vélez

Friday, 12 July 2024, 12:04

The Freedom Flotilla boat docked in Caleta de Vélez port on Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before the start of the Spain-France football match.

The crew were welcomed by members of the Plataforma Ciudadana Axarquía con Palestina, amid cheers of support and Palestinian songs and dances sung in Arabic.

The expedition spent three days in the Axarquia before continuing its journey on to Gaza to call an end to the war.

