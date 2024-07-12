Freedom Flotilla vessel calls in at Caleta de Vélez en route to Gaza

Eugenio Cabezas Caleta de Vélez Friday, 12 July 2024, 12:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Freedom Flotilla boat docked in Caleta de Vélez port on Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before the start of the Spain-France football match.

The crew were welcomed by members of the Plataforma Ciudadana Axarquía con Palestina, amid cheers of support and Palestinian songs and dances sung in Arabic.

The expedition spent three days in the Axarquia before continuing its journey on to Gaza to call an end to the war.