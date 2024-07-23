Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fifty residents of a block of flats in the coastal town of El Morche, Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday 22 July in an adjoining house. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

According to the 112 Andalucía emergency number operators, the fire broke out in a single-storey property located on the N-340 in El Morche and several witnesses reported the blaze shortly before 1am.

Local Police, the fire brigade, the 061 emergency health services and the Guardia Civil were immediately alerted. According to fire brigade sources, the blaze originated in the courtyard outside the property, the interior of which was only affected by smoke, as was the adjoining building.

Torrox Local Police evacuated 50 residents of the adjoining block as a precautionary measure, although all were able to return to their homes once the fire was extinguished. No one required medical assistance, according to a 112 statement.

As SUR has learnt, one resident was affected by the abundant smoke, which reached the entire staircase of the adjoining block. He was rescued by Local Police and firefighters. The origin of the fire is now being investigated. One theory is that it was started by a cigarette that hadn’t been properly put out.

Fire opposite María Zambrano secondary school in Torre del Mar. SUR

In a separate incident, another fire broke out in Torre del Mar in the early hours of Sunday morning. The fire burnt a vehicle and a motorbike at around 1.30am in Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, opposite María Zambrano secondary school. The causes of the fire are being investigated. The smoke also affected a shop and a house.