Festivities in the Axarquía to celebrate 'cateto' bread This Sunday, 4 June, the hamlet of Corumbela, which is part of Sayalonga, will be celebrating this traditional bread for the second year running

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

There are many types of bread, but only those made in traditional stone ovens, with natural yeast and slow fermentation flour are known as 'cateto' which roughly translated means ‘yokel’ or ‘country bumpkin’.

The bread was traditionally made by women in the Axarquía to feed their families who would have worked on the land, or sell it in surrounding villages to earn extra money. The special process of kneading the dough and the way it was cut before baking was said to help preserve it and it would last for up to a week.

This Sunday 4 June, the hamlet of Corumbela, which is part of Sayalonga in the Axarquía, will be celebrating this traditional bread for the second year running. The event also recognises the many generations of women “who made it in their homes to feed their families. It is, therefore, a way of remembering history and maintaining traditions", emphasised Juan Peñas, vicepresident of the Mancomunidad group of town halls in the Axarquía. He went on to say, “many of them sold it in neighbouring villages, not professionally, but as a means of supplementing their income".

The event is due to start at midday and activities include a bouncy castle for children, music from the Blanca Paloma de Corumbela choir is programmed for 1pm and will be followed by live music from Leo Música en Vivo 2pm. At 2.30pm paella will be served to visitors and accompanied by the ‘cateto' bread. There will also be a market selling local products and the Amanecer dance group will be performing at 4pm.

Corumbela church, cateto bread, a traditional wood-fired oven SUR

There will be a free bus service from the bus stop to in Sayalonga to La Era on the hour every hour from 11am to 6pm. From La Era to the Sayalonga bus stop every half hour from 11.30am to 6.30pm.