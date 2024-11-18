Fashion show raises money for abandoned animals on the Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Monday, 18 November 2024, 20:48

Animal charity Apaa which is based in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol raised 4,300 euros through a fashion show on Sunday 17 November at Raquetas Nerja.

About 50 people attended the event which had a festive theme with models wearing Christmas headwear. The fashion items modelled on the catwalk as well as a selection of items from their second-hand shops in the town were available to buy following the show.

SUR

As well as the fashion show a barbecue and vegetarian paella buffet was also on offer.