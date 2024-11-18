Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sunday's festive charity fashion show. SUR
Fashion show raises money for abandoned animals on the Costa del Sol
Community spirit

Fashion show raises money for abandoned animals on the Costa del Sol

Nerja-based charity Appa raised 4,300 euros to help the dogs and cats in the town

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Monday, 18 November 2024, 20:48

Animal charity Apaa which is based in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol raised 4,300 euros through a fashion show on Sunday 17 November at Raquetas Nerja.

About 50 people attended the event which had a festive theme with models wearing Christmas headwear. The fashion items modelled on the catwalk as well as a selection of items from their second-hand shops in the town were available to buy following the show.

SUR
Imagen principal - Fashion show raises money for abandoned animals on the Costa del Sol

As well as the fashion show a barbecue and vegetarian paella buffet was also on offer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  2. 2 'Dana' storm deposited more than 250mm of rain in just eight hours in village east of Malaga
  3. 3 Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
  4. 4 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  5. 5 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  6. 6 Investigation under way after police recover body from sea in Gibraltar
  7. 7 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  8. 8 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  9. 9 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  10. 10 Reigning champions dumped out as Great Britain march into Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fashion show raises money for abandoned animals on the Costa del Sol