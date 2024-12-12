Families to protest over cuts to school transport in Costa del Sol town

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 12 December 2024, 11:09

Parents who complained at the beginning of this school year that their children were unable to use the school transport service from the María del Mar Romera school in Parque Victoria in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol are planning to stage a protest to call for change.

Jaime, one of the parents and a member of the parent-teachers association (AMPA), argues that the situation complicates, for example, the daily life of a single mother whose parents help look after her two children so that she can work. There is also another case, of separated parents who, for nine years, had been able to alternate the point at which the children got on the bus, depending on whose house the child was staying at, and who are now unable to do so.

According to the parents affected, Decree 287/2009, of 30 June, which regulates the free provision of complementary school transport service for students in public schools, in its article 10, point five, expressly states: “The pupils will get on and off the school transport vehicle at the stop closest to their home”.

As for the rest of the pupils who cannot use the school transport, a key point is the Chilches Costa stop, with the reasoning that it is already used by a dozen children and has free places. “This transport is paid for with our taxes and has free places so we don't understand that they can't use it,” they argue.

According to criteria set by the Junta de Andalucía, “The distance from the home to the centre where the pupil is enrolled is taken into consideration, which, in no case, can be less than two kilometres, in addition to there being no closer alternative, and with availability of places at home, or at the requested stop.”

The crux of the matter is that there are stops on the bus route that goes to the centre of Parque Victoria which are no longer in service. This fact, the regional administration points out, was noted both during the enrolment process and at the admissions meeting.