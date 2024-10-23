Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Centro del Folcore Malagueño in Benagalbón. SUR
Don Giovanni comes to Malaga village
Art and culture

Don Giovanni comes to Malaga village

Teatro Lírico Andaluz is staging an international production of Mozart's famous opera in Benagalbón

SUR

Benagalbón

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:10

Opciones para compartir

A performance of Mozart's famous opera Don Giovanni will be performed on 1 November at the Centro del Folcore Malagueño in Benagalbón on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

Director of Teatro Lírico Andaluz, Pablo Prados, explained that it is “a fun drama in two acts with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and libretto in Italian by Lorenzo da Ponte based on various sources, especially Don Juan by Tirso de Molina which was premiered at the National Theatre in Prague, on 29 October 1787”.

Don Giovanni will be performed by an international cast including Gema Scabal, Andrés del Pino, Armando del Hoyo, Luis Pacetti, Lourdes Martín, Pablo Prados, and the musical direction of Ángel Campos.

The opera will begin at 8.30pm and lasts approximately two hours. Tickets can be purchased at Calasur Travel, Calle Granada, 10 Rincón de la Victoria, in advance for 16 euros, or at the box office for 18 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  4. 4 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  8. 8 More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
  10. 10 Injured climber stretchered to safety by mountain rescue team in Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad