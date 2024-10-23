Don Giovanni comes to Malaga village

SUR Benagalbón Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A performance of Mozart's famous opera Don Giovanni will be performed on 1 November at the Centro del Folcore Malagueño in Benagalbón on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

Director of Teatro Lírico Andaluz, Pablo Prados, explained that it is “a fun drama in two acts with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and libretto in Italian by Lorenzo da Ponte based on various sources, especially Don Juan by Tirso de Molina which was premiered at the National Theatre in Prague, on 29 October 1787”.

Don Giovanni will be performed by an international cast including Gema Scabal, Andrés del Pino, Armando del Hoyo, Luis Pacetti, Lourdes Martín, Pablo Prados, and the musical direction of Ángel Campos.

The opera will begin at 8.30pm and lasts approximately two hours. Tickets can be purchased at Calasur Travel, Calle Granada, 10 Rincón de la Victoria, in advance for 16 euros, or at the box office for 18 euros.