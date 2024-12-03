Not for the faint-hearted: Hiking trails for the adventurous that take you to the highest peak in Malaga province

Caution. From the Sedella side you must use these safety chains to go up or down.

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 12:16

They reign over the land. That is why they can climb steep walls without fear of heights. The mountain goat has several kingdoms in the province of Malaga, but the toughest is undoubtedly the southern face of Sierra Tejeda natural park, where the limestone mountains are spanned by villages such as Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella.

At the foot of La Maroma - the highest peak in Malaga province - this animal moves freely. Sometimes relatively close to man, who can observe them and at best emulate them on some of the trails that can be done in this mountain range. There are also paths for humans in this mountainous enclave. These are some of the most demanding hiking routes in the whole province, but they are also among those that offer the best rewards to those who venture along them.

Nowadays, from Alcaucín to Sedella, there are many trails that are suitable for the more daring. It is essential not only to be in good physical condition, due to the numerous inclines to be tackled, but also not to be a sufferer of vertigo. Those who have done the most demanding part of the Gran Senda de Malaga stage between Cómpeta and Canillas de Aceituno know this well.

In particular, between the latter village and neighbouring Sedella awaits the narrow and vertiginous path that leads to the Saltillo suspension bridge, a hanging footbridge over which thousands of hiking and mountaineering enthusiasts have passed. Thanks to it, you can cross the steep ravine through which the river Almanchares made its way millennia ago.

It is the place that also serves as a border between the two localities. It is a pass that requires a good physical condition and a certain amount of skill. If you come from Canillas, you have to walk along an irrigation channel and then go down a steep path to reach the bridge. If you come from Sedella, the slope is also quite steep on the last stretch, and there are even chains to hold on to as a safety measure for the more daring.

Zoom Three ibex climb steep walls in the southern part of Sierra Tejeda. J.A.

But it is by no means the only rugged terrain on the south face of the Sierra Tejeda. From Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella there are different paths that can be taken to reach the summit, which is more than 2,000 square metres above sea level.

Of the three, the least difficult is the Alcaucín route, which starts at the Alcázar recreation area, and then follows a route around the mountain from south to north. After starting out on a wide track, it then turns into a steep, narrow path.

Between Alcaucín and Sedella there are paths, hills and cliffs that are not suitable for those who are afraid of heights.

The best known and second most physically demanding is that of Canillas de Aceituno. It is one of the province's historic trails, the one that leads to the Casa de la Nieve. For this, there is a first part with a steep climb to La Rábita, one of those enclaves that remain an unsolved mystery in Andalucía.

The path takes a short break and then embarks on the second part of the route, which is hard and rocky, but full of attractions. The panoramic view of the Axarquía is one of them. Another is the chance to surprise, if only for a few seconds, a herd of mountain goats climbing almost vertically in the same way that squirrels climb tree trunks.

Zoom Reaching the Canillas de Aceituno suspension bridge is the goal of many hikers. J.A.

There is a third path which is not certified, but which should not be too difficult for those who are used to walking on paths of this type. This is the one that starts in Sedella, which, from the village, connects first with Las Llanadas, and then takes another demanding stretch to the summit. On this route, you can see wild horses.

In addition to the paths that lead to La Maroma or the challenging route between Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella, there are also other vertiginous enclaves in this area of Sierra Tejeda. These include the path that leads to the river Bermuza, the Tajos Lisos, the Monticana and Aguadero hills and the Voladero gorge.