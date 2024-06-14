Daily night market signals start of summer for Costa del Sol resort

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 14 June 2024, 08:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

A night market on the promenade of Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol begins on Saturday 15 June, signalling the start of summer in the coastal town.

The market will be on every day from 8pm to midnight and will run until 15 September. The town hall has announced that there will be 48 stalls, 13 more than last year, giving “an opportunity for more small business owners and traders to carry out this activity, offering the visiting public a greater variety of crafts and articles,” said Rincón councillor Lola Ramos.

The 48 stalls will be selling a variety of craft products, jewellery, accessories, textiles, ceramics and incense, as well as a stall run by the Rincón Contigo association which will be selling books and soft toys to raise money to support and help families in the town, according to the town hall.