Costa del Sol town will be ‘one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe’, according to mayor

There are plans for a golf course, marina and 4,600 new homes in the Calaceite area of Torrox Costa.

The plan for a golf course in the Calaceite area of Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol first appeared in the town's General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) approved in 1996. However, various regulatory changes, in addition to successive economic crises since then, have meant that the initiative to develop more than 300 hectares of land, on the beachfront, where the construction of some 4,600 new homes is planned, has not yet materialised. The project also includes the construction of a marina with 872 berths.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, who has been in office since 2015, this week presented before more than a hundred investors and developers the urban development plan for the Calaceite area. At the forum of the real estate consultancy specialising in internationalisation Meridiana Meetup-MIPIM held in Malaga, Medina claimed that "Calaceite is going to become one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe". The mayor's objective is that the project will be a reality within a maximum of ten years.

The mayor was keen to stress that the project will be "exemplary, of extraordinary quality and an example of sustainability" and that it will make Torrox "one of the richest municipalities in Spain in terms of per capita income".

Medina explained to the investors and developers that Calaceite, "the jewel in the crown of the municipality of Torrox", offers "a unique environment" and that partial plans are already approved.

The construction of 4,600 homes is planned, which will join the 2,300 in the Puerto Narixa area, as Medina explained to those present at the forum. "All this completed with a marina and a golf course with the ultimate aim of creating wealth and employment." He added, "We have to work in parallel on sustainability and on the promotion of public housing," with a commitment to public-private collaboration.

Medina said he was sure that "this is the right time for the development of Calaceite" and that it has "the full support of the Junta de Andalucía". He added that he was "willing", in line with the Andalusian government, to "speed up the bureaucratic procedures and to mobilise public land as the best way of access to housing for anyone who needs it".

Referring to the proposed marina, the mayor said that "it will be a reference point: the new Puerto Banús of eastern Andalucía" and that its construction "must go hand in hand with the development of Calaceite next to the golf course". He added, "It is the moment."

Medina went on to say, "There is no better area in Malaga or Andalucía for water sports, with two kilometres of coastline, nor is there a similar environment in the whole of southern Europe, facing south, on the beachfront and with the best sunsets."

In front of the investors and promoters at the Meridana Meetup-MIPIM forum, which will continue in the French city of Cannes, Medina used the town's strapline of "the best climate in Europe, with three springs and one summer”. He also highlighted as an added attraction that Torrox is only 35 minutes away from Malaga city and just over an hour from Granada and the Sierra Nevada ski resort.

The mayor also told them that Torrox is a "leader in rural tourism in Andalucía, as corroborated by the Ruralidays platform" and that it has the largest German community on the Spanish mainland, who are attracted, among other things, "by the climate, the sun and its nine kilometres of beaches".