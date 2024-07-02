Costa del Sol town geolocates its defibrillators via Google Maps

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 18:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has created a digital map that allows access via a QR code to the geographical location of all the defibrillators in the town via Google Maps.

The councillor for health and consumers, Lola Ramos, explained that the aim "is to identify the nearest AED (automatic electronic defibrillator) device in the event of a possible cardiorespiratory emergency.” She added, “This type of information could be the difference between life and death".

Ramos, who claimed that Rincón is the “first municipality” in Malaga province to develop the technology added that the town hall is going to “launch the 'Rincon Cardioprotected town’ campaign by distributing a thousand fridge magnets and a hundred posters with a QR code that will show the locations of the units”.

Tourist information office and sports centres

There are four B+Safe AED defibrillators next to the tourist information office in Rincón de la Victoria, Plaza Antonio Estrada in La Cala del Moral, Avenida de la Candelaria in Benagalbón and next to the Manuel Alcántara Library in Torre de Benagalbón.

It also has equipment located in sports facilities including the Rubén Ruzafa Municipal covered pavilion in Torre de Benagalbón, the Manuel Becerra rugby pitch, municipal football pitches in Rincón de la Victoria, La Cala del Moral and Benagalbón, the municipal sports centre in Calle Malvaloca, as well as in Local Police and Civil Protection vehicles, among others.

Ramos also said that the town hall "will continue to give free basic life support workshops for the acquisition of knowledge about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of defibrillators (DESA) aimed at the public.”