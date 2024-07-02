Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A defibrillator in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Costa del Sol town geolocates its defibrillators via Google Maps
Health

Costa del Sol town geolocates its defibrillators via Google Maps

Rincón de la Victoria has twenty emergency devices for cardiorespiratory arrest (DESA) located in municipal buildings and other spaces in the town centre

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 18:46

Opciones para compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has created a digital map that allows access via a QR code to the geographical location of all the defibrillators in the town via Google Maps.

The councillor for health and consumers, Lola Ramos, explained that the aim "is to identify the nearest AED (automatic electronic defibrillator) device in the event of a possible cardiorespiratory emergency.” She added, “This type of information could be the difference between life and death".

Ramos, who claimed that Rincón is the “first municipality” in Malaga province to develop the technology added that the town hall is going to “launch the 'Rincon Cardioprotected town’ campaign by distributing a thousand fridge magnets and a hundred posters with a QR code that will show the locations of the units”.

Tourist information office and sports centres

There are four B+Safe AED defibrillators next to the tourist information office in Rincón de la Victoria, Plaza Antonio Estrada in La Cala del Moral, Avenida de la Candelaria in Benagalbón and next to the Manuel Alcántara Library in Torre de Benagalbón.

It also has equipment located in sports facilities including the Rubén Ruzafa Municipal covered pavilion in Torre de Benagalbón, the Manuel Becerra rugby pitch, municipal football pitches in Rincón de la Victoria, La Cala del Moral and Benagalbón, the municipal sports centre in Calle Malvaloca, as well as in Local Police and Civil Protection vehicles, among others.

Ramos also said that the town hall "will continue to give free basic life support workshops for the acquisition of knowledge about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of defibrillators (DESA) aimed at the public.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol's American community gets set for 'Stars and Stripes' Independence Day party
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town hall halts plans to install controversial mobile phone mast
  3. 3 Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
  4. 4 Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor
  5. 5 Spain's historic footballing victory over England
  6. 6 Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training
  7. 7 Sergio Pellicer to stay on as Malaga CF head coach for another two years
  8. 8 Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory
  9. 9 Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season
  10. 10 King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad