Costa del Sol police officers recognised for bravery

Two Local Police and two Guardia Civil officers from Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol were officially congratulated for their bravery during a council meeting at the town hall on Friday 30 August. The town hall has also asked the Junta de Andalucía to include the officers in the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucía.

Local Police officers Francisco Javier Sedeño and Miguel Ortega, along with the two Guardia Civil officers, managed to successfully stop a gas leak in a residential building in the town and rescue residents from the block of flats in June this year.

During Friday’s meeting, Nerja’s councillor for security, Francisco Arce, explained that the events occurred on 19 June, when the officers were called by residents of the Corona building in Calle Antonio Millón, after they had detected a strong smell of gas.

Thanks to the officers’ bravery and quick thinking, residents on the first floor of the building were evacuated and the officers located the flat where the leak had originated. Upon entering the flat they found an elderly person who had already been affected by gas inhalation and managed to stop the leak which could have led to an explosion.