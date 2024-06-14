Iconic beach club returns to Costa del Sol with the same name but a different concept

The Baluma cafeteria, in the kiosk built next to the park after the demolition of the old nightclub.

Javier Becerra was out of work. At the age of 30 and with a few years' experience in the hotel and catering business under his belt, he decided to set up his own business. He was considering his options when he heard that Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol was going to put out to tender a contract to manage the kiosk in Baluma Park.

This is the green area that opened its doors, thanks to a town hall initiative in February this year, on the plot that, between 1985 and 2005, had been occupied by the iconic Baluma nightclub.

Javier bid for the contract, which he went on to win. Beyond the name, He explains that there are no more similarities: "This is a cafeteria, the opposite of the nightclub that was there before. The business is now very quiet, but it also works."

The 'new Baluma' opened to the public early on 4 May. The pace is different; the shutters come down at midnight at the latest, and on weekends. There are no strong liquors on sale although the kiosk does offer Aperol spritz or similar, wine or beer.

The key is the establishment's target clientele. In fact, to win the operating competition, Becerra drew up a specific menu for the target clientele, i.e. children and their families, since it is an enclosed area with a children's playground and outdoor gym equipment.

Where there used to be gin and whiskey, now there are healthy smoothies, the most successful of which is strawberry and banana, or cereal with milk, with a great range for all ages, as well as sandwiches, waffles and ice creams. "The fruit is sold to us by the Paniagua family, they are from here, we work with local produce," says Becerra, who is also proud to have hired five people to staff the bar and the 14 tables inside the park and at the foot of the promenade; "all of them from Rincón de la Victoria and between 20 and 30 years old," he points out.

"We are very happy, we already have regulars who come every day to sit on the terrace or when they are on their way to the beach, to have something to drink," Javier says.

Flamboyant facilities

The park has several distinct areas: the children's area occupies an area of 450 square metres and has a number of attractions including a tower, a seesaw, swings, three trampolines and roundabout, among others.

The sports area is divided into four zones: stretching, bodybuilding, functional fitness and cardio. The investment has been 1.4 million euros.