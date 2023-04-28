Axarquía village purchases plot of land to host events Frigiliana town hall has earmarked 78,000 euros for the acquisition of 7,800 square-metre plot on which it intends to build an area for the Romería, a visitor centre and car parks

Frigiliana town hall has announced an investment of 78,000 euros to purchase a privately owned plot of land located in the northern part of the town centre, next to the MA-5105 road, which connects with Torrox pueblo, within the boundaries of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park. The aim is to use it in the coming months for various purposes including the Romería, a visitor centre and car parks.

This plan was approved at a council meeting held on 17 April. It involves the acquisition of plot 223 of polygon two in the Montecillo Ariza area, with a surface area of 7,800 square metres. As the mayor of Frigiliana Alejandro Herrero told SUR, although it is called forced expropriation, an agreement has been reached between the parties.

As the land is located within the boundaries of the natural park only certain actions can be carried out. It is rural land with reforested pine trees where an open-air recreational park will be set up without any building work.

In Frigiliana the San Antonio Romería takes place in mid-June. Until 2017 it was held in the area of the Higuerón river. In other years it was held on private land in the area of Puerto Blanquillo. In 2023 it will be held in the gardens of the Era, in the San Antonio area, according to the mayor.