Axarquía village to be connected to Malaga's Gran Senda walking path The areas near the Morenas stream and the River Cueva in Riogordo will be upgraded

One of the areas where the new path will run / SUR

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, has announced a project which it will finance with 567,000 euros to improve the integration of the village of Riogordo in the Axarquía with the Gran Senda de Málaga (Great Malaga Path). The paths that run parallel to the Morenas stream and the Río Cueva will be improved, meaning the village’s network of footpaths will be extended by six kilometres.

The extension of Las Morenas stream path will be undertaken from the Riogordo agro-olivar olive cooperative to the La Liebrecita path, avoiding the A-7204 road, which leads to the A-45 via Colmenar. Several works will be undertaken, including the construction of four metal footbridges.

The second part of the project will be to build a path which will follow the course of the River Cueva, from the Olivar bridge to the Bujeo bridge, as the start of stage 10 of the Gran Senda (Riogordo-Alfarnate) and will be 260 metres long.

A pedestrian path will be raised above the river bed, with two wooden footbridges at both ends of the walkway, which will make the walkway accessible and provide continuity to the centre of the village and further north-east to the path of the Morenas stream.

The Gran Senda de Málaga is now 942-kilometres-long and crosses a national park, four natural parks and five natural areas, as well as passing through 54 urban centres and 61 municipalities.