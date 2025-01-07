Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 09:58

APTA, the tourism association that promotes the Axarquía area of Malaga province, is attending the Vakantiebeurs 2025 Travel Trade Days in the Netherlands from 9 to 12 January in Utrecht with the aim of attracting more tourists from European countries.

On this occasion it will be under the umbrella of tourism and planning Costa del Sol, which will have its own stand at this exhibition and prior to the Fitur 2025 international tourism fair in Madrid.

The Axarquía is a very diverse area, combining sea and mountains, as in just 20 kilometres as the crow flies it is possible to go from the beach to the peak of the highest mountain in Malaga province, La Maroma, which is 2,068 metres above sea level.

The 31 municipalities that make up the area to the east of the province range from densely populated coastal towns such as Nerja, Torrox and Rincón de la Victoria to the smallest villages, such as Salares, with just 200 inhabitants. As a result, the tourist attraction of the eastern area is growing.

Vakantiebeurs 2025 Travel Trade Days is the most important tourism fair in the Netherlands. It is "a significant opportunity considering the large number of flights from Amsterdam airport and other cities such as Eindhoven and Rotterdam to Malaga Airport," APTA said in a statement. During December searches for flights to travel in the coming months from airports in the Netherlands increased by 5.03% over the previous year, reaching 522,000 searches for Malaga province.

"Creating movement in our destination outside the summer season is one of the main objectives to continue increasing these figures, a project that is being developed from the regional institutions," APTA said in its statement.

According to APTA, Dutch people visit the Axarquía in different periods throughout the year, data that emerges from the recent study conducted by APTA using the 'big data of Tursmo Costa del Sol' figures of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga. The Diputación "collects figures that confirm the importance of this market, the significant demand for our destination in recent months and how it affects our province, among other factors," it said.

Last year Vakantiebeurs had more than a thousand exhibitors representing more than one hundred countries, and during the days of the event, more than 60,000 people were registered, of which 19% were first-time visitors.