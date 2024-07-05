Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The niche of the image of the Virgen del Carmen, in El Cantal, under restoration. SUR
Anonymous donor and crowdfunding campaign pay for restoration of iconic religious image in Costa del Sol town
Heritage

Anonymous donor and crowdfunding campaign pay for restoration of iconic religious image in Costa del Sol town

Vandals were responsible for the damage to Our Lady of Carmen in Rincón de la Victoria on 25 May

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 5 July 2024, 18:16

The restoration of an image of Our Lady of Carmen in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costas del Sol, which was damaged by vandals in May, can be carried out thanks to the donation of a local business leader who wishes to remain anonymous.

Paco de la Torre from the Holy Week brotherhood to which the image belongs, said that the anoymous donor has put up the more than five thousand euros that are necessary to pay for the highly complex work. "It is an anonymous contribution, the person who has made this gesture does not want their identity to be known in any way," clarified the head of the brotherhood.

As well as the anonymous donor, Acerv, the town's local business association, also raised money through crowdfunding. Paco de la Torre explained that the proceeds will be used to repair the damage to the niche, as the frame and glass were damaged as a result of the "hooliganism". The budget for the repairs is around 2,500 euros.

"Everyone who has collaborated has done so with great pleasure, from the conviction that we have to be close to our fellow residents and also to their traditions", explained Acerv president José Antonio Villodres, adding, "It is social responsibility at a street level."

"If anyone thought that this act of vandalism was going to harm the brotherhood, they were mistaken, it was quite the opposite. There have been so many expressions of affection and solidarity, says De la Torre,

A 1962 piece for the procession

The damaged image of Our Lady will not be able to take part in the procession to celebrate her saint's day, Día del Carmen, on 16 July. As a solution, the brotherhood has decided that an image that dates back to1962, which is one of four belonging to them, will be the protagonist of the celebration for the first time in 20 years.

