American Independence celebrations planned for one of Costa del Sol’s most iconic landmarks

Nerja Monday, 24 June 2024

American Independence Day, which has been marked in Macharaviaya in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province since 2009, is this year also being celebrated in Nerja.

On Friday 5 July, as a prelude to the main event in Macharaviaya on Saturday 6 July, here will be a large military parade on the town’s iconic Balcón de Europa of Nerja. This was announced on Monday 24 June by the mayors of the two municipalities, who were accompanied by members of the Grenadiers and Damas of Gálvez cultural association, who were dressed in period costume.

During the announcement, mayor of Nerja, JoséAlberto Armijo expressed his "enthusiasm for this collaboration", highlighting the importance of "strengthening the cultural and tourist links” between the two places.

Poster

A poster offers a preview of the activities and parades that will fill the streets of Nerja starting at 8.30pm on 5 July which will include the participation of around 60 Grenadiers and Damas Gálvez, who will recreate historical moments of the period.

The poster was the work of Fernando de la Rosa, who was also present to share his inspiration and the creative process behind the work. De la Rosa highlighted how his art seeks to capture the essence of the 4th of July celebrations and "the deep historical ties" between Macharaviaya and the USA. The parade on 5 July will also feature the participation of Nerja’s music band.

The 4th of July fiesta in Macharaviaya is an annual event that celebrates the historic links between the Axarquía village and the USA in honour of Bernardo de Gálvez, a hero of the American War of Independence who was born in the Axarquía village.