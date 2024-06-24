Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The announcement of the 4th of July parade on Nerja's Balcón de Europa. SUR
American Independence celebrations planned for one of Costa del Sol’s most iconic landmarks
Heritage

American Independence celebrations planned for one of Costa del Sol’s most iconic landmarks

Nerja will be hosting a parade with more than 60 people dressed in period costumes as a prelude to the main event in Macharaviaya

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 24 June 2024, 18:52

Opciones para compartir

American Independence Day, which has been marked in Macharaviaya in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province since 2009, is this year also being celebrated in Nerja.

On Friday 5 July, as a prelude to the main event in Macharaviaya on Saturday 6 July, here will be a large military parade on the town’s iconic Balcón de Europa of Nerja. This was announced on Monday 24 June by the mayors of the two municipalities, who were accompanied by members of the Grenadiers and Damas of Gálvez cultural association, who were dressed in period costume.

During the announcement, mayor of Nerja, JoséAlberto Armijo expressed his "enthusiasm for this collaboration", highlighting the importance of "strengthening the cultural and tourist links” between the two places.

Poster

A poster offers a preview of the activities and parades that will fill the streets of Nerja starting at 8.30pm on 5 July which will include the participation of around 60 Grenadiers and Damas Gálvez, who will recreate historical moments of the period.

The poster was the work of Fernando de la Rosa, who was also present to share his inspiration and the creative process behind the work. De la Rosa highlighted how his art seeks to capture the essence of the 4th of July celebrations and "the deep historical ties" between Macharaviaya and the USA. The parade on 5 July will also feature the participation of Nerja’s music band.

The 4th of July fiesta in Macharaviaya is an annual event that celebrates the historic links between the Axarquía village and the USA in honour of Bernardo de Gálvez, a hero of the American War of Independence who was born in the Axarquía village.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  2. 2 In photos and videos: Malaga CF's heroes given an epic welcome home
  3. 3 Malaga CF secure last-gasp play-off final victory to earn promotion back to Segunda
  4. 4 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
  5. 5 Malaga's technology brain gain
  6. 6 Work starts on new section of coastal path that will link Benalmádena and Fuengirola
  7. 7

    In danger of losing my Spanish?
  8. 8 Heartbreak as Spain's greatest ever swimmer misses out on Olympic qualification
  9. 9 Bluefin tuna 2024 open season starts in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Bioparc Fuengirola: a 'world benchmark' that combines conservation with 300,000 visitors a year

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad