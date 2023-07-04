A flavour of America on the Costa del Sol

Alekk M. Saanders Compartir Copiar enlace

The new direct flight route that links New York with Malaga presents an unmissable opportunity to experience the United States that on 4 July, celebrates Independence Day. However, those who can't afford this long trip can find taste of America on the Costa del Sol and across the province where a special atmosphere is created, thanks to many schools, restaurants, numerous activities and events.

In the Axarquía there is a town where a special atmosphere of 18th century America is recreated - with cannons, gunpowder and period costumes. Traditionally in July, the small town of Macharaviaya recreates the key battle in US independence. The municipality becomes the scene of the capture of Pensacola, the moment of glory of Bernardo de Gálvez. More than a hundred people take part in the fiesta in homage to the most illustrious Macharaviaya neighbour.

Ampliar American football on the Costa del Sol. SUR

American football is considered a national tradition. Gathering around the TV to watch a football game is popular in many American families, but attending a match can be even more exciting. American football exists on the Costa del Sol and the strongest team on the Costa is based in Fuengirola. The Fuengirola Potros, founded in Coín in 2011, play in Spain's top tier. In Malaga province they are the only professional American football team whose growth has led it to be the most important side in the region.

American football exists on the Costa del Sol. The strongest American football team is based in Fuengirola.

The first North American high school an university in Andalucía turns 10 years this year. It opened its doors in Marbella in 2013. The school offers a curriculum based on the US education system which is well known for its flexibility in many aspects. Due to its procedures and methods of teaching, the Marbella school helps students gradually adapt to the American language and culture in general. Students can complete the four years of high school in Spain and then begin their first two years of university by completing their general education courses required by all US universities.

Incidentally, the United States has two consular agencies in Andalucía - in Seville and Fuengirola. The local consular agency covers the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Almeria, eastern part of the province of Cadiz, and the autonous Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla. This body is in charge of establishing visas for foreigners and informing about work or residence permits. Americans can also go to this office to get birth or marriage certificates amongst others.

Following in the footsteps of famous Americans

In 2010, the US first lady, Michelle Obama, and her youngest daughter Sasha spent a holiday on the Costa del Sol. After her visits to local sights some tours were even named after her. There is still the so-called VIP experience with the Obama route at the Selwo adventure park in Estepona. Everyone can now unforgettable day not only with exotic animals that inhabit the park but also with the animal keepers, biologists and veterinarians who work there.

At the Selwo adventure park in Estepona, everyone can experience a unique and unforgettable VIP experience with the Obama Route

Some places in Ronda were also given special recognition after Mrs Obama's visit. This town is actually connected to two legendary Americans - the writer Ernest Hemingway and the film-maker Orson Welles. Both loved Andalucía with its lifestyle and bullfighting. A picturesque passage in Ronda is named after the famous writer and Hemingway also spent some time in Churriana, close to Malaga, on his final birthday. Welles preferred to stay in Ronda forever. In 1987, his' ashes were brought from California to Ronda, to be placed in a well located in the Recreo de San Cayetano, a piece of land belonging to the Ordóñez bullfighting family.

In Ronda, Welles in the bullfighting area, M. Obama in Marbella. SUR

Additionally, it is possible to visit places on the Costa del Sol once loved by Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra. For example, Torremolinos has murals inspired by Frank Sinatra's and Ava Gardner's visits to the town, installed on the façades of house in La Carihuela and in the centre of Torremolinos (close to Hotel Cervantes), respectively. Drop into the bar-restaurant at the emblematic Pez Espada hotel to get a feel of some American spirit thanks to Sinatra's stay there.

Incidentally, the way Washington Irving experienced Andalucía in the 19th century is described by him in Tales of the Alhambra, a collection of essays, verbal sketches and stories. The famous New Yorker is considered the first American Hispanist and ambassador of the romantic vision of Andalucía of the 19th century. Irwing was especially inspired by the Nasrid palace where he lived on the premises. This book is available in different languages and even adapted for children. A photograph together with bronze Irwing bust in the Alhambra gardens can make a nice memory.

Hilton and Foster: for sleep and stomach

The hotel American chain Hilton is quite active in Andalucía. Originally, there were only two Hilton Garden Inns - in Sevilla and Malaga. However, over recent years some more have appeared. In 2019 Hilton bought the Reserva del Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola and after investing 22 million euros in the complete renovation opened Curio Collection by Hilton with Spa. A couple of years ago, Huelva got its first hotel of the international chain. The excellent four-star hotel Double Tree by Hilton is situated adjacent to the clubhouse of the 27-hole Islantilla golf course.

Hilton on the Costa, Foster's burger, Tales of the Alhambra. SUR

Casares was chosen for Hilton's first luxury five-star hotel in Spain. Under its exclusive brand Conrad, guests will be able to enjoy one of 194 rooms, a spa, several swimming pools and a haute cuisine restaurant on the 50,000 square metres.

American cuisine is traditionally associated with hamburgers and fried chicken. This stereotype is confirmed in Marbella by the bar with the name American Food by OK Chicken. Besides the meat that is fried in different ways there are crispy potatoes and some sweets (cheesecake, apple pie and carrot cake) on the menu. If the place in Marbella is mostly take-away, then in Malaga there is opportunity to sit in a so-called 'casual restaurant' and designed in an American style. Foster's Hollywood is a chain of American food restaurants located only in Spain and Portugal and proclaimed. About 50 years ago, four young Californian filmmakers residing in Spain started their business because of lack of authentic American food in Madrid. Their first restaurant serving amongst other items, hamburgers and battered onion rings, appeared in the centre of the Spanish capital in 1972. The success resulted in establishing the chain of restaurants. Malaga has a couple of restaurants offering Tex-Mex cuisine, roasted ribs, steaks, sandwiches, fresh salads and of course hamburgers made with over a charcoal grill, preserving the American tradition.

The symbol of America in the world remains Coca-Cola. For 60 years, the Malaga Coca-Cola bottling factory at the airport was one of the most American spots on the Costa del Sol. In 2020, the factory was closed and moved to La Rinconada in Seville. After the expansion the factory in the Andalusian capital it is considered the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in Western Europe.