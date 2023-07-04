Axarquía village celebrates American Independence Day

E. Cabezas Macharaviaya Compartir Copiar enlace

Macharaviaya in the Axarquía has strong connections with the USA and for that reason around 4,000 people attended the village’s American Independence Day celebrations on Saturday 1 July. The villagers paid tribute to Independence War hero, Bernardo de Gálvez, who was born in Macharaviaya in 1746.

This year the village dedicated its event, which included a re-enactment of the Battle of Pensacola, in which de Gálvez played a leading role, to the state of Texas, which is home to the city of Galveston; named after this illustrious figure. Representatives from Texas were in Macharaviaya for the event.

Local residents and members of the Order of Grenadiers and Ladies of Gálvez dressed in period costume and re-enactment was followed by a firework display. “We are the only village in the world with only 500 inhabitants to celebrate it like this," said the mayor of Macharaviaya.