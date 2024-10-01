Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The EU delegation at the Nerja cave. SUR
EU ambassadors visit historic Costa del Sol landmark

The Nerja cave meeting was organised by the Hungarian Embassy in Spain

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 17:12

Mayor of Nerja and vice-president of the Cueva de Nerja Foundation, José Alberto Armijo, received a delegation of EU ambassadors at the famous caves on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Monday 30 September. The meeting, organised by the Hungarian Embassy in Spain, forms part of the programme of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Armijo showed his “gratitude” to the Ambassador of Hungary, Katalin Tóth, for including the Nerja cave as well as the Balcón de Europa, which he described as “our tourist and cultural reference”.

The EU ambassadors also met the president of the Cueva de Nerja Foundation, Javier Salas, Nerja’s councillor for culture, Ana María Muñoz and the manager of the foundation, Chema Domínguez.

